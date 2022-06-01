ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival Sets Dates for 2022 Return

By mike
 2 days ago
Are you up for a fall adventure of hot air balloons over the glistening dunes of White Sands National Monument?. Good, because after a two-year pandemic pause the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is making a fall comeback, and it's not too early to start planning for this bucket list...

Related
Full Moon Nights Series at White Sands Sets Summer Dates

If you’re looking to get out of El Paso for day trip or an overnighter, consider visiting White Sands National Park during a full moon this summer. Full Moon Nights is underway with summer dates scheduled through mid-August. Park closing times are extended by several hours on Full Moon...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Alfresco! Fridays begins this weekend in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Live is starting its Alfresco! Fridays this weekend. The event takes place at the Downtown Convention Center Plaza. It begins Friday and ends on August 5. It's held every Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event, now in its 18th...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Music
Jackass’s Steve-O Bringing His Comedy & Antics Back to El Paso

Steve-O! Anyone's who's watched Jackass KNOWS him. For over 20 years, he's been entertaining people with his stunts & humor (that's admittedly not for everyone). I loved watching Jackass growing up & he was always been one of my personal favorite members on the Jackass crew along with Johnny Knoxville & the late Ryan Dunn. He's also had some amazing memories involving El Paso; like performing here at Bart Reed's Comic Strip & by sporting a UTEP Miners shirt in LA back in 2014.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

TOP 5 Romantic Restaurants For An AMAZING ‘Date Night’ In El Paso

If you're looking for the best restaurants to have a romantic meet-up OR a date night in El Paso, these are the TOP 5, according to Tripadvisor. https://unsplash.com/photos/r_oV6smBBYk?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/r_oV6smBBYk?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. LOVE is in the air people, and if you're looking for a place to show off your love to that special...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Fourth of July Celebration schedule

The schedule has been set for the annual City of Las Cruces Fourth of July Celebration. This popular free two-day event begins July 3, with the Electric 5-kilometer and One-mile Fun Run, followed by the Electric Light Parade. The run begins and ends at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., with a turn-around at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucescvb.org

Experience Out-of-this-World Thrills in Las Cruces, NM This Summer

View Rockets at the Spaceport America Cup, Discover the Rich History of Space Exploration and Research. Las Cruces, New Mexico—the place for space and official city of Spaceport America—will host the kickoff to the 2022 Spaceport America Cup. The world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry conference and competition, the Spaceport America Cup will showcase the talents of over 1,700 students and competitors from across the globe, running June 21–25.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Bottomless Lakes State Park

ROSWELL, N.M. — For this Celebrate New Mexico story Todd Kurtz visits the perfect spot to cool down in the southeastern part of our state. Bottomless Lake State Park was New Mexico's first state park. The crystal clear water makes for a perfect spot for summer activities.
LIFESTYLE
sanantoniomag.com

What to Do on El Paso’s Mission Trail

Most San Antonians proudly take visitors to see the city’s landmark San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the only UNESCO World Heritage site in Texas. But did you know that El Paso, some 500 miles away, has its own storied mission trail?. Indeed, the first mission and settlement in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Lowrider from New Mexico featured in Smithsonian museum exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Get Ready For Texas Free Fishing Day on June 4th

The first Saturday in June every year is "Free Fishing Day" throughout the Lone Star State. Whereby, Texans can fish any public body of water without a fishing license. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urges anglers to share their love for the sport with those that have never set a hand on a rod and reel.
ABILENE, TX
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso to see released river water by Sunday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) The Bureau of Reclamation released water from Elephant Butte and the Caballo Lake Reservoir on June 1 and those in the Borderland are anticipating the arrival of the newly released water. Jesus Reyes from the El Paso Water Improvement District 1 said the water is making its way down the Rio […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

NM Department of Game and Fish announce free fishing day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
HOBBIES
El Paso Independent Film Beaten Wins At Cannes Film Festival

It's one thing for you to make a movie & it goes on to be recognized & admired by people. It's entirely different feeling when that same movie is shown at film festivals to be viewed by a MUCH wider audience. I wrote last month about the El Paso indie film "Beaten" being nominated at the 2022 Cannes Independent Film Festival.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
