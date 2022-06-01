This Strange New Electronic Skin Can Let Robots Sniff Out Explosives and COVID

Man’s inherent need to explore, to push past boundaries and to be first are all once again front and center in the third season of For All Mankind (June 10), Apple TV+’s superlative series about an alternate history in which the Russians beat the Americans to the moon, thereby instigating decades of space-race competition that thrusts humanity ever further into the cosmos. It’s Mars that’s the goal of both capitalists and communists alike in Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi’s newest 10-episode run, with the Red Planet a prize sought not only by NASA and its Soviet counterparts but also by Helios founder Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi), an Elon Musk-style billionaire determined to beat his super-power rivals to the finish line. Reality and fantasy thus continue to collide in thrilling fashion in this revisionist drama, arguably the finest on television, whose out-of-this-world speculative fiction proves as intriguing and nuanced as its diverse characters are inspiring.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO