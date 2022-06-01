ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

This Strange New Electronic Skin Can Let Robots Sniff Out Explosives and COVID

By Miriam Fauzia
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur future robotic overlords may be closer to acquiring a human-like sense of touch, but they’re also closer to moving beyond that—and attaining a superhuman ability to sense and interact with their environment. Researchers at Caltech have created an electronic skin that can pick up pressure and...

