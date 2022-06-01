How to watch Dashcam – can you stream Rob Savage’s horror movie?

Todd Phillips, the filmmaker behind the Academy Award-nominated DC movie, Joker, is reportedly being eyed by Warner Bros for more flicks in the superhero franchise. The new CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, is looking to kickstart a new strategy, with three branches of the company all functioning under its own form of leadership: Warner Bros.-New Line, DC, and Animation. As such, the studio will be focusing more on its DC flicks, which (unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe) are rarely connected in a continuous timeline and often take place in separate universes from one another. Sorting out the direction of the DC Extended Universe remains one of Warner’s biggest challenges. Apparently, Zaslav is turning to the man behind the 2019 thriller movie and box-office hit, Joker, for a collaboration.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO