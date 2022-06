A week after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, another has done so, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The number of women who have accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault stood at 22 for many months. The 23rd reported victim filed suit after seeing two of Watson’s accusers, Kyla Hayes and Ashley Solis, detail their allegations during an episode of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" in late May.

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO