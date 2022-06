I don't know what's more surprising-- that Robert Plant was spotted shopping at a record store in Glens Falls, or that there's still a record store in Glens Falls. All kidding aside, it's pretty cool that the 73-year-old Led Zeppelin icon is still a fan of music. Because there he was, at Sweet Side Records on Thursday, June 4th. He reportedly bought several records before his show later that night at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The British rocker currently tours with American bluegrass singer Alison Krauss as a duo.

