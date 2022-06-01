Peacock Adds Warning to Queer As Folk Following Texas School Shooting

Stevie Nicks has shared a statement about assault rifles and the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two educators dead. “My hope for this country is that the lawmakers just find a way to make buying an assault rifle ~ more difficult,” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote on social media. “There is just no reason to have a gun that would disintegrate a deer~ or a small animal, if you are, indeed, an honorable hunter. When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before. Power, used in a bad way, is the opposite of ‘power’ used in a good way. Once people have felt the power of those guns, they are never the same. They are addicted. And then there is no turning back.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO