Uvalde, TX

Peacock Adds Warning to Queer As Folk Following Texas School Shooting

 5 days ago
Peacock has added a warning to the new Queer as Folk series following the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Queer as Folk is set in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub...

Stereogum

Stevie Nicks Shares Statement About Assault Rifles And Uvalde School Shooting

Stevie Nicks has shared a statement about assault rifles and the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two educators dead. “My hope for this country is that the lawmakers just find a way to make buying an assault rifle ~ more difficult,” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote on social media. “There is just no reason to have a gun that would disintegrate a deer~ or a small animal, if you are, indeed, an honorable hunter. When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before. Power, used in a bad way, is the opposite of ‘power’ used in a good way. Once people have felt the power of those guns, they are never the same. They are addicted. And then there is no turning back.”
UVALDE, TX
creators.com

Retire These Gun Myths

The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, The Onion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And here's the kicker: The Onion has run pieces with that same headline for years.
AMERICAS
Primetimer

Charles Siebert, Trapper John, M.D. Actor, Dies at 84

Actor Charles Siebert has died at the age of 84. Siebert is best known for playing Dr. Stanley Riverside II on all seven seasons of CBS' Trapper John, M.D., which ran from 1979-1986. Siebert's daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told The Hollywood Reporter the actor died May 1 of COVID-related pneumonia at...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob The Drag Queen’s Pick For ‘The Sound Of Pride’ Captures ‘The Black Queer Experience’

It’s Pride Month! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. Kicking the series off is a podcaster, stand-up comedian, music superstar, the Ball Emcee of A Black Lady Sketch Show, and winner of season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob The Drag Queen.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Marines spark controversy on all sides with rainbow bullets to mark start of Pride Month

The US Marine Corps is facing backlash after a social media post marking the beginning of Pride Month sparked outrage.June is Pride Month, an entire month dedicated to the celebration of LGBT+ culture, history, and activism. Traditionally, Pride Month has been marked by worldwide parades and lively performances to celebrate gay, lesbian, and trans culture. It reflects the ongoing fight against discrimination and injustice towards the LGBT+ community.“Throughout June, the USMC [US marine corp] takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the Marines said in a tweet on Wednesday. “We remain committed to...
MILITARY
Fox News

The View co-host blames 'Christian nationalism' for mass shootings

On Tuesday, ABC’s "The View" co-host Tara Setmayer appeared to blame mass shootings on a "rise in violent Christian nationalism." "It’s part of the Christian nationalism, this rise in violent Christian nationalism, that we have seen, which is also disturbing. They use biblical principles, they pervert them to justify this," Setmayer said.
RELIGION
PC Gamer

US Supreme Court blocks Texas law forbidding social media companies from deleting posts

An earlier injunction against the law was lifted by a federal appeals court in May. The US Supreme Court has suspended a Texas law (opens in new tab) that would severely restrict the ability of social media platforms to moderate content posted to their sites. The law, which went into effect in May, says platforms with more than 50 million monthly active users "may not censor a user, a user's expressions, or a user's ability to receive the expression of another person," based on a person's point of view or geographic location."
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Meet queer Indigenous actor and filmmaker Devery Jacobs

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, known professionally as Devery Jacobs, is an award-winning Indigenous actor and filmmaker, born and raised in Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, a reservation in Quebec, Canada.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kansas Reflector

Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go.

We must ban the black rifles. It’s the only way to stop the epidemic of mass killings in America, where the favored weapon of the gunmen (and they are nearly all men) is the AR-15 and its variants, assault weapons collectively known as “black rifles.” Yet the National Rifle Association and a chorus of conservatives […] The post Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

America is steeped in violence. And the roots of that violence go deep

After an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden took to the airwaves to address the nation in a speech full of sorrow and anger. “I just got off my trip from Asia, meeting with Asian leaders, and I learned of this [massacre] while I was on the aircraft,” he said. “And what struck me on that 17-hour flight – what struck me was these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.”
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

NBC OUT is kicking off Pride Month by highlighting the next generation of LGBTQ leaders, creators, and newsmakers. NBC News’ Brooke Sopelsa and Jay Valle feature the “Pride 30” in which they discuss LGBTQ individuals from industries across the spectrum and how companies will approach Pride Month differently this year. June 2, 2022.
SOCIETY
Primetimer

Netflix Adds Warning to Stranger Things Season 4 Following Texas School Shooting

In the wake of Tuesday's Texas school shooting, Netflix has added a last-minute warning to the fourth season of Stranger Things, which dropped on the service early Friday. "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," reads the warning. "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."
TEXAS STATE
Primetimer

Hulu to Stream LA and NYC Pride Parades in June

For the first time ever, Hulu will stream the Los Angeles and New York City Pride Parades to all subscribers. The parades will air as part of Hulu's "Pride Never Stops" campaign, which was launched in 2019 to celebrate and amplify LGBTQIA+ voices year-round. The Los Angeles Pride Parade takes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Bill Maher And Guests Talk Tough About The Decline Of Western Civilization In ‘Real Time’ Debate

Click here to read the full article. Everyone knows the George Gershwin song, “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off,” which features the classic lines, “You like potato, and I like potahto, You like tomato, and I like tomahto.” What they often don’t remember are the lines that come after that couplet. “But oh, if we call the whole thing off, then we must part, and oh, if we ever part, then that might break my heart.” Bill Maher lead a discussion that touched on the core issues represented in that song and in Western Civilization on Friday’s Real Time on HBO. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

