Derek Jeter Reacts To Major Career Anniversary

By Matt Hladik
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thirty years ago today, the New York Yankees made one of the best draft picks in franchise history when they selected Derek Jeter sixth overall. You can look up all of Jeter's individual accomplishments on...

The Spun

Erin Andrews Makes Her Opinion On Derek Jeter Very Clear

Erin Andrews is the newest Derek Jeter fan and she wants everyone to know about it. Andrews took to Twitter today praising Jeter for his Instagram activity as of late. "Do yourself a favor and follow Derek Jeter on IG," she said. "Obsessed with his coffee talk today with his daughter. A fun side to the Captain. love it."
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers In Attendance Monday: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers has shown up to the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp on Monday. Rodgers didn't attend voluntary OTAs this past week but he also didn't need to. This part of the offseason program is mandatory and he's ready to go. The Packers will surely be happy that he's there,...
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, ‘way more touchy’ than he

Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend loves to pack on the PDA. A spy at Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami on May 25 tells Page Six exclusively that Kathryne Padgett was “touchy” while Rodriguez kept to himself. “She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is],” our spy shares. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. “She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.” While the former New York Yankees slugger may not have been outwardly showy with his affections, he gave his stamp of approval on the fitness enthusiast’s Instagram that night, where she posted photos of herself...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
The Spun

Browns Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

After somewhat of a breakout 2021, the Cleveland Browns decided to reward undrafted running back D'Ernest Johnson with a contract. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Restricted free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $2.433 million, including more than $900,000 in guaranteed money, ..."
The Spun

Michael Beasley Returning To Basketball: NBA World Reacts

Former No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Michael Beasley is returning to professional basketball. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Beasley has signed a seven-figure deal to play overseas. Charania reports that Beasley has agreed to terms on a deal with the Shanghai Sharks in China. "Former...
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
The Spun

Bucs Feeling On Ron Gronkowski Revealed: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is reportedly...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Game 2 Announcers Decision

Once again there will be no Mike Breen for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ESPN. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "On the call for Game 2 ... Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Mark Jackson, [with] Breen scheduled to return for Game 3 in Boston."
