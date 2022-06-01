ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Fountain Police: Man in custody after saying he had a bomb at Walmart

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ESIG_0fx7I7sD00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he claimed he had a bomb with him, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Police told KRDO that a man was reportedly saying he had a bomb in a bag outside of the Walmart off Highway 85 in Fountain.

Officers responded to the scene and took the man into custody. The Colorado Springs Metro Bomb Unit also arrived. Police told KRDO they were treating this as a "legitimate threat," however, it's unclear if there was an actual device.

This is a developing story,

The post Fountain Police: Man in custody after saying he had a bomb at Walmart appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside a restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself inside a restaurant in North Colorado Springs. Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the area after they received a report of a man exposing himself to the public, at around 6 p.m. At the hotel, police found and identified The post Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside a restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect following Cimarron Hills burglary

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1600 block of Tuskegee Place near Palmer Park Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday for reports of a burglary. Deputies responded minutes later, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Investigators say they found signs of forced entry at a business The post El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect following Cimarron Hills burglary appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate shooting near Airport Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting that left a man shot in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call of a reported shooting at a business in the 2500 block of Airport Rd., just before 3 a.m. At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel The post Police investigate shooting near Airport Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Of Car At 15th And Larimer Streets Wanted By Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue searching for the occupants of a black sedan where one person inside the car was firing a weapon in Larimer Square early Saturday morning. Detectives said the black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street about 1:15 a.m. and that’s when at “least one of the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds.”(credit: CBS) The shooting continued as the car drove on 15th Street towards Market Street. Police said that numerous people were in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired. A...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead following motorcycle crash in Fountain on Saturday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police said one man is dead after riding a motorcycle without a helmet and attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on the right shoulder. Investigators believe the motorcyclist lost control while on the shoulder and crashed. Fountain Police and Fire found the man dead when responding to the crash on The post One dead following motorcycle crash in Fountain on Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Northbound N Academy closed at Palmer Park for crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire is asking the community to avoid North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a crash that happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said a person was extricated from the rollover with minor injuries. The crash is shutting down northbound North Academy at Palmer Park. The post Northbound N Academy closed at Palmer Park for crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KXRM

Help CSPD locate two armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a business while holding an employee at gunpoint Thursday. Both suspects were described as Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s. One suspect appeared to have a possible script tattoo above his right […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting early Saturday morning sends suspect to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was sent to the hospital after getting shot in the chest during an altercation with a security guard at a nightclub on the east side of town early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block The post Shooting early Saturday morning sends suspect to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Susan Baffour Arrested, Accused In 8-Year-Old’s Death

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a woman in connection with an 8-year-old’s death. Susan Baffour is being held on investigation of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death charges. Susan Baffour (credit: Denver Police) Baffour, 61, is the victim’s relative. She was arrested in connection with the death investigation at 1900 Ulster in Denver. The victim’s name and manner of death will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office. UPDATE: Denver 8-Year-Old’s Death On Ulster Street Now Being Investigated As A Homicide, Great Aunt Under Arrest
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRDO News Channel 13

Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police said that an unidentified male is in a hospital recovering from surgery after being shot Saturday night at the popular skatepark in Memorial Park, just east of downtown. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the park, near the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union The post Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Cimarron Hills crash kills 20-year-old man from Peyton Saturday morning

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a 20-year-old Peyton man died Saturday morning in a three-car crash at the intersection of Space Village and Air Lane. CSP responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday to find three vehicles involved. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man was driving a 2002 Ford, The post Cimarron Hills crash kills 20-year-old man from Peyton Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
PEYTON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police presence at Home Depot in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to a Home Depot off of North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, there are at least two Colorado Springs Police Department vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story. The post Police presence at Home Depot in Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man charged following bomb threat at Fountain business

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man who is accused of claiming he had a bomb near a Fountain Walmart Wednesday morning has been identified. Robert Lantz. Photo courtesy Fountain Police Department. The Fountain Police Department says Robert Lantz, 39, told employees of the McDonald's at 105 Plaza Blvd. that he had a bag with a The post Man charged following bomb threat at Fountain business appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy