"Was it another storm in the Midwest? Did the driver take a different route?" might be some questions you ask when yet another shipment isn't at a Walmart DC in time for its appointment. Chances are, it's neither of these things. If it's not weather or the GPS leading them astray, what keeps these trailers from showing up on time? Companies are investing huge amounts in state-of-the-art planning solutions, visibility platforms, and transportation management solutions (TMS), but shipments are still late for some reason. Companies are also paying remarkable amounts as freight rates skyrocket to ensure they meet demand, but somehow there is still a gap.

