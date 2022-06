Lewiston and Moscow continue their slow slide down the list of Idaho’s largest cities, despite adding more than 600 new residents combined over the last year. Lewiston now ranks as the 11th largest city in the state, down from ninth a decade ago, according to recently released census population estimates. Moscow, which ranked 12th in 2011, dipped to 14th last year, behind Kuna. Collectively, the five counties in north central Idaho grew by an estimated 1,876 people in 2021, or almost 1.7%. Idaho as a whole surpassed 1.9 million in population, adding 53,131 people, or 2.9%. The state had the highest growth rate in the nation, for the fifth consecutive year.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO