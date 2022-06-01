Newton Falls High School valedictorians 2022

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Pfeifer, 96, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Helen was born February 8, 1926 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the middle of five children to John and Grace Stitch-Bender. She...
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. DePietro Dean, 68, formerly of Girard, passed away Friday evening, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Cynthia was born January 12, 1954 in Girard, the daughter of the late Anthony R. “Tony” DePietro and Mary Lou Mamrick DePietro and was a lifelong area resident.
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Michael Martin, 41, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. He was born September 20, 1980, in Newark, Ohio, the son of the late Lynne and Bonnie (Blakeman) Martin. Lynne was a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Martin McConahy, 67, of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born November 2, 1954 in Volant, Pennsylvania, a son of Herbert McConahy and the late Genevieve (Gajda) McConahy. On September 13, 2014, he married...
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tonya R. Kelly age 57, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at The Truman Center in New Philadelphia. She was born September 7, 1964. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Kelly. She is survived by her daughters,...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha E. Heffron, 79, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with her family by her side. Martha was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Ida Mae (Moss) Gifford and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lee Torres, 82, of Youngstown, passed away on May 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 29, 1940, eldest daughter of Delbert and Mary (Pflug) Smith and was a lifelong area resident. Carol was a graduate of East...
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard ‘Lenny’ McGinnis, 84, passed away at his home in North Lima, Friday afternoon, June 3, 2022. Mr. McGinnis was born on June 19, 1937, in North Lima, a son of William B. and Mary Louise (Gleydura) McGinnis. A 1956 North Lima...
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Anthony M. Smaldino Sr., 84, died peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family. Anthony was born April 9, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Rose Armeni Smaldino. Anthony “Tony” lived an incredible life. He was the...
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee “Ron” Bezeredi, 72, of Leetonia, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home early on the morning of June 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vivian (Myers) Bezeredi and his loving wife, Alice Bezeredi. He is...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Ms. Susan Eva James, 68, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on March 29, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. Susan was born September 10, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of John and Rubell Shirley Robbins James. She was a graduate of East High School. She was affectionately known...
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Malcolm Kahil Gibran Jones, 29, of New Castle Pennsylvania, departed this life on Monday, May 30, 2022. Malcolm was born on November, 23 1992 to the union of Malcolm Jones and Tiffany Loggins in Youngstown, Ohio. He Attended New Castle High School. He was...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald (Jerry) Paige Kale, 85, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Center. He was born December 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio to Paige Kale and Mary (Watson) Kale. Survivors include brother, Don Kale (Patty) and daughter, Kelly Gargas. He was preceded...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Johnson of Diamond passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. in University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. She was 73 years old. Carol was born on December 5, 1949, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl Myers Glew.
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Malutic, 73, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Barbara was born August 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Rose Marie (Mikulich) Pozega. She retired from Mahoning National Bank after 36 years...
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Ross, 84, died Friday morning, April 29, 2022, at Sharon Regional. He was born August 30, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of James L. and Louise Carano Ross and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Ross, a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School,...
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Prezioso, 61, a lifelong resident of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday morning, June 4, 2022 in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness. Mrs. Prezioso was born October 9, 1960 in Sharon, a daughter of Richard E. and Laura J. (Jordan) Perrine. A 1978...
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Fragola, 64, of Audley Avenue died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born on May 15, 1958 in New Castle, a son of the late Giovanni Fragola and Antoinetta (Bellaiuto) Fragola. He married Terrie Lynn...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel M. Hamlett, Sr., 67 passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 26, 2022. Nathaniel was born August 30, 1954, a son of Roosevelt and Ophelia McCarty Hamlett, Sr. He was a South High School graduate and spent his working career at LTV Steel. He was...
Comments / 0