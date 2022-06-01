ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ukrainian diaspora descends on Glasgow for World Cup playoff

By Simon Evans
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4217zS_0fx7H0ev00
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Ukraine - Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 1, 2022 Ukraine fans before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 1 (Reuters) - Decked out in blue and yellow shirts and flags, Ukrainians from around the world have arrived in Glasgow to support their country's national team in their World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Wednesday.

While at first glance, the gatherings in pubs and bars looked like the build up to any other international match, inevitably the mood is tempered by constant reminders of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"You have to understand one thing, as much emotion as we are going through, this is nothing compared to what people in Ukraine are going through, we are here for them,” said Vitaly Mitninsky, who had flown from his home in New York.

The match was originally scheduled for March but was postponed following the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

The winner of the game at Hampden Park will face Wales in the final playoff in Cardiff on Sunday with a place at the World Cup in Qatar in November at stake.

Organisers had been expecting U.K.-based Ukrainian fans to travel to the match but in the bars in the centre of the city it was clear that many had also arrived from much further afield.

Ukrainian supporters from Australia, the United States, Germany and Israel were among those enjoying a drink before the game with no shortage of handshakes -- and drinks -- offered from friendly Scotland fans.

"In the bar, the Scottish people want to buy me a drink all the time and I tell them – I can pay for myself, if you want to help someone, help people in Ukraine," said Mitninsky.

The Ukraine-born New Yorker had met up with his Australia-based friend Sergey Budkin, who he had travelled with on previous football trips. Budkin said it had been encouraging to meet Ukrainian refugees who had found safety in the United Kingdom.

"We try to support the national team wherever it is, but our message is also to support the Ukrainian people, support the people in Ukraine who are fighting for us, fighting for everybody, it really is an existential war, for the future of civilisation" said Budkin.

Daniel Mesky, who had travelled from Beersheba in Israel for the match, said he was glad well-meaning suggestions that Ukraine be handed a place in Qatar had not materialised.

"I think that we need to fight on the football field. Ukrainians also fight. Today it is time to fight on the football field and I hope that we will win. Then maybe in two months we will win our main battle against our occupier," he said.

With so much sympathy and support for Ukraine, Scotland fans find themselves in the awkward position of hoping their team can end any hopes the Ukrainians have of reaching the World Cup.

Home fans are being encouraged to sing along to the Ukrainian national anthem, with phonetic lyric sheets being provided to the 'Tartan Army' supporters.

But for fans like Steven McBride, the support for Ukraine then has to be put on hold for 90 minutes.

"We know that it is Scotland against the rest of the world, that is what the consensus is going to be, but we have got to remember what this is all about -- getting to the World Cup.

"When it comes to the war, the invasion, we are behind Ukraine 100%. But we have got to win today," he added.

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Evans
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Ukrainians#Refugees#Russian#Scottish
Reuters

Neutral Swiss spell out rules for re-export of arms

June 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland reiterated on Friday it would not as a neutral country allow the re-export of Swiss arms to conflict zones but this did not cover some Swiss-manufactured parts that other countries may use to make weapons. Pressure has mounted on Switzerland to take a more active...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russia says ban on Lavrov's plane a 'hostile action'

June 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said airspace closures by three eastern European countries which prevented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from travelling to Serbia were a "hostile action." Countries surrounding Serbia - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy summons Russian ambassador over media coverage criticism

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Italy summoned Russia's ambassador on Monday to protest over criticism from Moscow of coverage by the Italian media of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement it "rejected insinuations concerning the alleged involvement of our country's media in an anti-Russian campaign".
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Saturday it had recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk, in a rare counter-offensive against Russia's main assault force that had been steadily advancing in the east. The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Moscow said its own...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

467K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy