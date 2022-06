Infestations of the spotted lanternfly have been registered in nearly every New Jersey county leading up to this year. The invasive species from Asia has begun its 2022 life cycle in the Garden State. For now, they don't have the ability to fly. So you may be in the best position to squash the bugs and reduce the population (yes, officials and experts are asking you to kill these pests).

WILDLIFE ・ 17 HOURS AGO