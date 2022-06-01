ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Odessa American
 5 days ago

The Texas Department of Transportation issues traffic alerts for Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

>> WINKLER COUNTY: Today, SH 302 overpass project will shift SH 115 traffic to the west side of the road as crews pave the road. The eastbound and westbound SH 302 service roads from CR 207 to Standard Ave will be closed. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (6-1) and maybe Thursday (6-2) as crews connect the planned detour from the main lanes to the service road between West Loop 250 and FM 1788. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

