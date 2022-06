Huge Pinkshift news! The breakout stars have signed to Hopeless Records, and dropped their first new single for the label, nothing (in my head). The vital new track is “a cry for help”, say the band. “It’s about the feeling of wanting out, wanting a change in scenery, wanting to escape from feeling locked inside, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. This song is like a hand reaching out to anyone willing to grasp onto it and say they feel the same way. We hope people hear that and feel a little less alone.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO