Topeka, KS

‘Breathtaking view’ reopens in Topeka

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s called a “breathtaking view.” After being closed due to the pandemic, one of Topeka’s favorite spots is reopening.

Opening Wednesday, the Kansas State Capitol dome tours are back, according to the Kansas Historical Society. Beginning June 1, the tours are open at 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. Monday – Friday; 10:15 a.m., and 11:15 am., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:15 pm. Saturday.

To climb to the summit inside the dome, guests will have to climb 296 steps. There is no elevator. The tours are free but will take approximately 40 minutes. The maximum group size is 30 people while groups of 10 or fewer do not need reservations.

The tours are not recommended for small children, people with heart conditions or back, neck and knee problems.

To schedule a tour contact 785-296-3966 or kshs.capitol@ks.gov.

#Topeka Law Enforcement#The Ksnt 27 News#Ksnt Com#Nexstar Media Inc
