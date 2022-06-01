Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office makes 5 arrests, clears 11 warrants over Memorial Day weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests over the weekend during traffic stops.
According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman , the arrests were made on Saturday and Sunday when deputies “patrolled multiple hot spot areas” in the city.Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with rape
Countryman said one suspect was arrested on the charge of possession of a stolen firearm, while two others were arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
The traffic stops also resulted in the following:
- 11 outstanding warrants were cleared
- 21 citations were issued
- 3 firearms were seized
- 1.75 grams of cocaine seized
Deputies also assisted Georgia State Patrol in locating a vehicle that fled, according to Countryman.
If you have any information regarding crime in Muscogee County, you can call the sheriff's office anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285
