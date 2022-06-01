Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office makes 5 arrests, clears 11 warrants over Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests over the weekend during traffic stops.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman , the arrests were made on Saturday and Sunday when deputies “patrolled multiple hot spot areas” in the city.

Countryman said one suspect was arrested on the charge of possession of a stolen firearm, while two others were arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

The traffic stops also resulted in the following:

11 outstanding warrants were cleared

21 citations were issued

3 firearms were seized

1.75 grams of cocaine seized

Deputies also assisted Georgia State Patrol in locating a vehicle that fled, according to Countryman.

If you have any information regarding crime in Muscogee County, you can call the sheriff’s office anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.