Vendors For Queen City Super Flea In Buffalo Have Been Announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you're looking to get out and enjoy the nice weather. The Pride Parade and Pride Festival will take place in Buffalo on Sunday. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will begin at the corner of Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end near Allen Street. The festival is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canalside and "is a vibrant celebration of Western New York's LGBTQ+ community that features entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and beverages, live performances and nonprofit and retail vendors," a release says. You can find more information here.
Comments / 1