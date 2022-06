Last season was the last for the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono, and it was replaced on the circuit with a stop at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., which is located just outside of St. Louis. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will make its debut this weekend in NASCAR at St. Louis, and Kevin Harvick will be looking for his first win since September 2020. Harvick finished third in last weekend's race at Charlotte, but does that mean he's ready to pick up a long-awaited win this weekend and carry NASCAR DFS lineups?

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO