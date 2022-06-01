ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois farmers ahead of corn, soybean seasons

By Ron DeBrock
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Corn planting in Illinois was 89 percent complete Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 84 percent for this point in the season, according to the U.S....

