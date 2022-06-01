Illinois farmers ahead of corn, soybean seasons

The first ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this weekend in Madison is expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday joined World Wide Technology Raceway owner/CEO Curtis Francois and several state officials at the track to celebrate the historic, sell-out race. Pritzker also proclaimed June 5 as "Richard Petty Day" in honor of the most decorated NASCAR driver of all time who took questions, and a lap, at the track on Friday.

