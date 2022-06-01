ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic! At The Disco's 'Viva las Vengence' tour comes to Tampa this fall

By Molly Ryan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its return to Tampa Bay, Brendon Urie's Panic! At the Disco announced a 40-date worldwide arena tour, including an Oct. 5 show at Amalie Arena. The new tour is in support of the Aug. 19 release of its seventh studio album—Viva las Vengeance (stylized "VIVA LAS VENGEANCE")...

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

Whether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop located...
The 25 most-anticipated new restaurants coming soon to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's massive amounts of growth and development in the last year does not only mean shiny new buildings and clogged highways — it also means new food. With an apparent outburst of breweries popping up in Seminole Heights, a Bay-Area-turned-chicken-tender-heaven and much more, here are some of the more exciting new eats coming to the greater Tampa in the coming months.
Four Green Fields reopens in Tampa, Cap’s seafood arrives in St. Pete, and more local foodie news

Four Green Fields This week, Tampa's beloved Irish pub Four Green Fields opened its iconic green door once again. Located in its Channel District, the new location's painted facade is reminiscent of the original bar that opened as America's first authentic thatched-roofed Irish pub in 1992. Unfortunately, after joining the laundry list of bars, restaurants and stores that fell victim to the hardships of COVID-19, the original Platt Street location shut its doors for good after 30 years of being of service in 2020. While the new location's 16,000-square-foot warehouse is different from the original pub's layout, the entrance welcomes its beloved patrons with a mural made to mimic the Platt Street bar front—with the original green door. The new Fields, located between Sparkman Wharf and Ybor City, features an outdoor patio area, an in-house microbrewery and a whiskey tasting room. Radican Irish protest band the Wolfe Tones are rumored to be playing there on Friday, June 3. 802 N 12th St., Tampa. fourgreenfields.com.
Pinellas County returns to spotlight in streaming series

If you enjoyed “Life’s Rewards,” the 2021 Visit St. Pete/Clearwater marketing vehicle disguised as a scripted TV “dramedy,” get ready to tune in for a second season. Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the show’s first-season episodes were viewed more than 341,000 times, resulting in nearly 30 million advertising impressions, according to a news release. That exceeded goals set by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and its partners on the project, the St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and Visit Florida.
Brendon Urie
Afternoon summer storm pattern in place

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It heats up quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel closer to 100 degrees at times. It should be dry through the morning, but a few showers pop up around midday. The showers and storms drift east during the afternoon and evening. […]
The 25 best things to do in Tampa Bay when it's hot AF outside

It's only getting hotter in Tampa Bay, so we put together a few activities to safely occupy your time, either in the water, in the evenings, or within our treasured air-conditioned spaces. Here are a few of our favorite local spots to beat the heat. 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel....
Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
Gibsonton man dubbed 'Human Volcano' stuns audiences around the world

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton man, known as the "Human Volcano," leaves his audience wide-eyed and in wonder. In his finale, fire performer Lamount will take a gulp of lighter fluid into his mouth. With a burning torch in front of him, he sprays the liquid out, and a massive flame shoots twenty feet into the air.
Two family businesses destroyed in Tampa riots after George Floyd' death reopen

TAMPA, Fla. - The riots in Tampa that followed George Floyd’s death caused millions in property damage, and took an especially heavy toll on small, family-run businesses. Nearly two years ago an arsonist started a fire that burned down several stores during the night of unrest, two family-run restaurants are finally getting back to business.
Tampa Bay’s 10 Most Famous High School Grads

Don’t know if they were voted Most Likely To Succeed in the yearbook, but these Tampa area high school grads all made their mark. From actors to pro wrestlers (although that could be considered one and the same), reporters to rappers, the list of celebrities who wore the cap and gown at their high school graduation here in Tampa Bay is pretty diverse.
Original Gerber baby remembered through Hillsborough High School alumni

TAMPA, Fla. — Ann Turner Cook, a USF grad, is being recognized for her time as an educator. At Hillsborough High School, Chris Griffin was one of her favorites. Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, died Saturday, June 4. She was 95.

