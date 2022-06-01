ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Planning your bank holiday weekend? Nextdoor launches Jubilee Events Map that highlights local celebrations across the UK

By Jonathan Chadwick For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Social networking site Nextdoor has launched an 'events map' to help Brits find local events during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee Events Map, which is available to view on Nextdoor's website, marks out lunches, street parties and garden parties happening in the UK this long weekend.

Through the map, users can enter their postcode to see what's on in their local area, and also create and promote their own Jubilee events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQEdD_0fx7BRnx00
Nextdoor users just have to enter their postcode to see what events are happening in their neighbourhood this weekend. Alternatively, they can create their own event and list 

FIND EVENTS ON THE MAP

- Visit Nextdoor’s Jubilee Events Map.

- Click on 'find an event' and enter a postcode to the search bar to find events.

- Either enter a new postcode to find events in another area or simply drag the map to the desired location.

- Parties are marked as a blue pin, while lunches are marked by a purple pin with a small crown

Nextdoor is a San Francisco-based social networking company that's focused on connecting neighbourhoods.

Its Jubilee Events Map has been especially created to help Brits celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

'Nextdoor is a great place to not only meet your neighbours, but by hosting or joining a Jubilee Big Lunch in your area, is also an easy way to break the ice,' said Roisin O'Neil, head of community UK at Nextdoor.

'There's no better time to come together with your local community and celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.'

To add an event to the map, users need to fill out a form that includes basic information including location, time and event type, as well as an email address.

Viewing events is more simple – the public just needs to enter their post code on the map's search bar to see what's happening nearby.

On the map, parties are marked as a blue pin, while lunches are marked by a purple pin with a small crown.

Nextdoor's Jubilee map is part of a partnership with the Eden Project’s Big Lunch, the UK's biggest annual get-together for neighbours.

This year, the Big Lunch occurs this weekend to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Although many of the Jubilee lunches take place on Sunday, others across the UK are happening on Friday and Saturday too.

Nextdoor says the the Jubilee 'is the perfect chance to rekindle old friendships and make some new ones'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lHQx_0fx7BRnx00
Users can add their event to the map by adding an organiser name and basic information including location, time and event type
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDSPt_0fx7BRnx00
On the Jubilee map, parties are marked as a blue pin, while lunches are marked by a purple pin with a small crown

'It all starts with an invitation – so add your Big Jubilee Lunch or Jubilee celebration onto our map today and join your neighbours on Nextdoor,' its website says.

The social networking site also has an app that lets neighbors communicate with each other, organise local events and share information about what's happening in their community.

The Jubilee map is solely on the website and not the app, however.

Upon downloading the Nextdoor app, users register their postcode, which links them with a surrounding neighbourhood.

Once joined, Nextdoor members will see prompts to turn conversation threads with other members into groups for other users to join.

This is designed to make it easier for users to bring local communities together with very few clicks.

BRITAIN WILL CELEBRATE QUEEN'S HISTORIC PLATINUM JUBILEE WITH FOUR DAYS OF CELEBRATIONS STARTING THURSDAY

Anticipation is building for the Queen 's Platinum Jubilee with people across the UK preparing to mark Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne with a four-day weekend of festivities - starting Thursday.

A series of major events has been scheduled, beginning on Thursday with Trooping the Colour and ending on Sunday with a special Pageant celebrating the life of the nation's longest-reigning monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZMUo_0fx7BRnx00

THURSDAY

Trooping the Colour (from 10am, flypast at 1pm)

Platinum Jubilee Beacons (from 9.25pm)

FRIDAY

Service of Thanksgiving (from 11am)

SATURDAY

Epsom Derby (from 4pm)

Party at the Palace (from 7.30pm)

SUNDAY

Big Jubilee Lunch

Jubilee Pageant (from 2.30pm)

IN THIS ARTICLE
