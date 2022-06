An inmate being brought into a Long Island jail before going to prison was busted attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons inside, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff. On Wednesday, May 18, officials said that Holtsville resident William Santiago, age 36, was being booked into the Yaphank Correctional Facility when he was busted with drugs, razor blades, and “lighting materials” while being searched.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO