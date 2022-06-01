'Heels' and the Timeless Appeal of the Rural Sports Drama

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO