ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Heels' and the Timeless Appeal of the Rural Sports Drama

By Nicholas Sisti
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeels, created by Michael Waldron, premiered with much critical acclaim. The series deftly balances small-town melodrama with a gripping narrative about a struggling local professional wrestling company in the fictional town of Duffy, Georgia. As brothers Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) Spade spar over who should win the Duffy...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 10 Most Important Episodes of 'Barry' To Rewatch Before Season 3

Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Times Different Sitcoms Had the Same Story Arc

There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Exploring Steve's Journey From Adolescence to Mature Independence

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 Volume I of Stranger Things.Stranger Things is a coming-of-age allegory with supernatural worlds, creatures, and other bizarre obstacles that all represent childhood trauma. With the recent release of Season 4, Volume 1, the show proves that it can be bigger, better, and scarier. In this popular series, with an exciting super-powered protagonist at the heart of its mystery, another pillar of the show began his journey as a flat stereotype. The glue of Stranger Things is the much-adored Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His transformation from a jerk, to a lovable babysitter, and now to a reluctant hero, deserves to be explored.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Maldonado
Person
Kelli Berglund
Collider

'The Uncanny X-Men': Their 10 Most Uncanny Comics, Ranked

They are the children of the atom protecting a world that fears them. The X-Men are a team of mutants born with unique abilities that make them some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. But, of course, their capabilities allow any form of adventure to happen, and many of them enter uncanny territory.
COMICS
Collider

10 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

Something very characteristic of the late 90s and early 2000s in pop culture was the proliferation of sci-fi TV series, with interesting plots running the gamut from space travel to other planets or alien contacts, to artificial intelligence and genetic modifications. And as these TV series arrived, they quickly dropped...
TV SERIES
Collider

How Eddie Evolves the Classic Bad Boy Trope in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. The Stranger Things return for Season 4 was marked with needle drops, more gore, and some intriguing new faces alongside the already beloved cast. One of the additions to the latest installment of the series was none other than Eddie Munson, played by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Quinn. A freak with a good heart, the character has already garnered the fan-favorite stamp of approval following the new season's release. The reason Eddie is so appealing to the Netflix original is that he starts off as somewhat of a high school bad boy, but quickly subverts the title by showing his more toned-down side. As viewers get to see him join the group in the fight against Vecna, they realize that beneath the metalhead aesthetic and sarcastic remarks, the character can be funny and charming, too.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 'Chicago P.D.' Episodes That Broke Our Hearts

Wednesday's most-watched dramas, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, only continue to gain popularity as the seasons go on. And now that all three shows are to return for the 2022-2023 season, they will undoubtedly continue to do so. Fire will return for season 11, P.D. will return for season 10, and Med will return for season 8.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Drama#Big Jim#Dwl
Collider

6 Things To Expect From 'The Orville: New Horizons'

The Orville marks the first live-action television series created by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, best known for his work on American Dad and Family Guy, conceived the show due to wanting “to do something like this show ever since I was a kid.” The show is inspired by and based on The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, and its first two seasons aired on FOX.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven' Captures What We Loved About 'True Detective'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Cartoon Show Finales That Still Hold Up

It's a hard thing to end a show. So many shows get it wrong that it's become something of an inevitablility to expect weak endings to popular shows, especially the longer they go on. After all, the longer your show is, the harder it becomes to end and the higher the expectations are.
TV SERIES
Collider

As the 'Stranger Things' Kids Mature, the Horror Is Maturing With Them

Since its debut season, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has reigned supreme as the ultimate achievement in genre hybridization. Pulling in generic elements from family adventure films to science fiction, and from fantasy to psychological thrillers, the series is one of the few shows that truly has a little something for everyone. Over the course of its run, one of the ways in which the series maintains its universal appeal is by drawing from the horror genre at a, say, digestible level. The show certainly pulls its Upside Down monsters from the horror tradition, but when arranged with all the other generic elements, these monsters typically read more like the CGI creatures from other fantasy-hybrid properties (such as Ghostbusters or Harry Potter) rather than from “pure horror.” The first volume of the show’s fourth season, though, invokes the horror genre more stridently than any previous set of episodes. Specifically, the show matures its horror elements by leaning into the iconography of the grotesque.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven': Are Detectives Jeb Pyre and Bill Taba Real People?

FX on Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven has completed its run, taking a deep dive into not only the murder behind Utah v. Lafferty but also the struggles of being a Mormon and an officer of the law. The limited series follows detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), also a member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints, and his partner, Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), whose heritage comes from the Paiute people. Both of their histories and faiths help contextualize and guide the audience through the extensive Mormon past, from the early days of the religious group until the 1980s, when this series takes place. But did these two men exist and actually hunt down Ron (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell)?
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Is a Step Forward in Disability Representation

Out of one hundred most popular movies released in the year 2017, 2.5% of characters in those films were depicted as having a disability. Of that amount, the majority were depicted as having a physical or communicative disability. In television, a study shows that 95% of characters depicted with a disability were portrayed by actors without a disability. Very rarely are our screens graced with a feature film or series that stars a character with a disability being played by an actor with a disability. A notable exception is 2019’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. The film stars Zack Gottsagen, a natural-born leading man with Down's syndrome. What makes The Peanut Butter Falcon such an important step in the right direction for disability representation in film is not just in the casting, but in how the story unfolds.
MOVIES
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Comes Back for Season 2 This Fall

Get ready to return to Alfea, as Netflix just revealed that new teaser trailer and release window for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. Based on the iconic animated series Winx Club, the live-action series follows the adventures of five fairies who meet at a boarding school located in a magical land called the Otherworld, and will be coming back for Season 2 this Fall.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy