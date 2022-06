The brick-and-mortar ticket shop for the Rochester International Jazz Fest (RIJF) opened its doors on Monday for the upcoming festival. RIJF kicks off on June 17 and concludes on June 25. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the ticket shop on 100 East Avenue. Club Pass tickets purchased online must be redeemed for passes either at the ticket shop or at the door of the first show entered.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO