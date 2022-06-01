Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Series Adds Danielle Macdonald

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live was a season of laughs, tears, impressions, and transitions. As expected of a show that relies on “new blood” every few years to keep up with the evolving comedy landscape, there were a number of exciting new additions both in front of and behind the camera. Those new additions, however, were followed by what felt like a mass exodus in the cast and the writers’ room, ultimately positioning the show for another “year of change.” But the creative shake-ups weren’t the only things the show had to deal with. A Covid outbreak turned Studio 8H into a ghost town for what was supposed to be Paul Rudd’s Five-Timers Club Christmas extravaganza, the horrific war in Ukraine forced the show to re-evaluate its priorities, and Joe Biden and Donald Trump continued to fuel the political coverage. Despite some bumps along the way, the show managed to pull off another season of silliness and satire during times when it can feel almost impossible to laugh— a tremendous feat that SNL has continued to accomplish for nearly five decades.

