Having a wireless charging pad for your phone is handy no matter where you are, but it's especially helpful when you're driving because it helps minimize distraction. While these chargers aren't entirely wireless -- the charging dock will still need to be plugged into your car's cigarette lighter or USB port -- they are wireless in the sense that matters most: You won't have to constantly plug and unplug the cable charger.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO