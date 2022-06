Country fans were out in force on Saturday, watching Garth Brooks perform the first concert at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. More than 45,000 people gathered at the new stadium downtown, many of them wearing boots, cowboy hats or Garth T-shirts in homage to the star on stage. The 7 p.m. show, with opening act Mitch Rossell, was part of a stadium tour designed to delight Brooks aficionados with high-energy performances and lots of radio hits.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO