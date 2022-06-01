ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Fort Worth counselor becomes Amazon #1 Best Seller

By Tyler Manning
 5 days ago

THE COLONY, Texas (KDAF) — A North Texas licensed professional counselor has just become an Amazon #1 Best Selling author!

Dr. Rachel Sims is an LPC who specializes in marriage, relationships and family therapy. She grew up in The Colony where she graduated from The Colony High School back in 2009. She now practices and lives in Fort Worth, where she is the founder and owner of Uncomplicated Therapy.

Her new book “Are You Love Smart or Love Stupid” became a #1 best seller in the U.S., UK and Australia in the Dating, Marriage and Relationships categories.

“Are You Love Smart or Love Stupid? by Dr. Rachel Sims is a modern-day guide to relationships and dating. From the dos and don’ts to the advice you need to forget,” Miche Arendse said in a review on Readers’ Favorite.

For more information about her book, click here.

