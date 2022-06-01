James Earl Jones Reprises His Role as the Voice of Darth Vader on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. It's clear that Star Wars has always been about found family and the bonds that are forged beyond blood. The original trilogy explored this through the friendship between Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han (Harrison Ford), who were more so family than Luke’s actual father in Darth Vader. The sequel trilogy, too, picks up on this theme, as Rey (Daisy Ridley) refuses her familial link to Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in favor of her friendship with Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac). As the most direct follow-up to the prequel trilogy that followed the tragic dissolution of brotherhood and friendship between Obi-Wan Kenbobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi follows in the same footsteps of what came before. As orphans after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Luke and Leia Skywalker find their adoptive families in the Lars and Organas respectively. However, Episode 3 gives us a less direct portrayal of found, or even "forced," family, and how the Jedi aren’t so different from the Dark Side in their recruitment tactics.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO