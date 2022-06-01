ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Earl Jones Reprises His Role as the Voice of Darth Vader on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

By Shrishty Mishra
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway favorite James Earl Jones has returned to the Star Wars universe to voice Darth Vader in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He made his debut in Episode 3 in a holo-conference with Reva, the Inquisitor (Moses Ingram). The Disney+ series is set a decade after 2005’s Star Wars:...

Collider

'Obi Wan Kenobi': Who Does Zach Braff Play in Episode 3?

There was a very familiar name in the credits of the latest episode of Obi Wan Kenobi, but it isn’t immediately obvious as to who he was playing. Confused fans with a keen eye may have noticed Zach Braff’s name amongst the regular cast members, and you’d be forgiven for not recognizing him in the episode.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Shows the Jedi Aren't so Different From the Dark Side

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. It's clear that Star Wars has always been about found family and the bonds that are forged beyond blood. The original trilogy explored this through the friendship between Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han (Harrison Ford), who were more so family than Luke’s actual father in Darth Vader. The sequel trilogy, too, picks up on this theme, as Rey (Daisy Ridley) refuses her familial link to Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in favor of her friendship with Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac). As the most direct follow-up to the prequel trilogy that followed the tragic dissolution of brotherhood and friendship between Obi-Wan Kenbobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi follows in the same footsteps of what came before. As orphans after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Luke and Leia Skywalker find their adoptive families in the Lars and Organas respectively. However, Episode 3 gives us a less direct portrayal of found, or even "forced," family, and how the Jedi aren’t so different from the Dark Side in their recruitment tactics.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Ewan McGregor Trains in Aikido in Behind-the-Scenes Video

It’s hard to believe Star Wars fans are already halfway through Obi-Wan Kenobi. There have been so many highlights to the series thus far, but arguably the strongest part has been the incredible action sequences. In just its first three episodes there have been a wide variety of fights that have had us anxiously glued to the screen. Now fans have a new small behind-the-scenes glimpse of star Ewan McGregor shaking off the rust and training his way back to his Jedi Master status.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Tia
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Mark Hamill
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3: Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan Kenobi has continued to excel with a terrific third episode, which finally saw Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) facing off against his former apprentice. At the end of the second episode, Obi-Wan learns that he failed to kill Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) on Mustafar at the end of Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. The third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi saw them duking it out once again when Vader tracks Obi-Wan down to the planet Mapuzo.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Uncanny X-Men': Their 10 Most Uncanny Comics, Ranked

They are the children of the atom protecting a world that fears them. The X-Men are a team of mutants born with unique abilities that make them some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. But, of course, their capabilities allow any form of adventure to happen, and many of them enter uncanny territory.
COMICS
Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Film Star#Broadway#Tvline
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
Collider

DeWanda Wise Reveals Why She Exited 'Captain Marvel'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful film franchises in history. When you score a role in the MCU, you take it, right? It’s not always that simple, and sometimes choosing not to pursue such a path works out better for everyone involved. That’s what happened for DeWanda Wise and Captain Marvel.
MOVIES
Collider

David Tennant's 9 Best Performances Outside of 'Doctor Who'

There are only a select few actors who have had the opportunity to play the titular role in Doctor Who. Fortunately, David Tennant has made his mark on the sci-fi world as The Tenth Doctor, an energetic and enigmatic time traveler who travels with his human companions. Fans have speculated that Tennant might return as the Fourteenth Doctor with Russell T Davies at the show's helm once again. However, what they got was a return to the role as the Tenth Doctor for the show’s 60th-anniversary special. Whovians will have to wait until 2023 to see Ncuti Gatwa as the Fourteenth Doctor in action.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Exploring Steve's Journey From Adolescence to Mature Independence

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 Volume I of Stranger Things.Stranger Things is a coming-of-age allegory with supernatural worlds, creatures, and other bizarre obstacles that all represent childhood trauma. With the recent release of Season 4, Volume 1, the show proves that it can be bigger, better, and scarier. In this popular series, with an exciting super-powered protagonist at the heart of its mystery, another pillar of the show began his journey as a flat stereotype. The glue of Stranger Things is the much-adored Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His transformation from a jerk, to a lovable babysitter, and now to a reluctant hero, deserves to be explored.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

5 Times Different Sitcoms Had the Same Story Arc

There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.
TV SERIES
Collider

HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Northman' Deleted Scene Features Ethan Hawke Waxing Poetic After War [Exclusive]

Robert Eggers' Viking epic The Northman may not have become the box office darling that critics were hoping for, but it did give a rare, and extremely accurate portrayal of Vikings—filled with epic brawls, bloody Berserkers, and an unforgettable fight to the death in a volcano. Beyond the bawdy acts of masculinity, the film featured a number of poignant quiet moments that allowed its impressive cast to delve into their more Shakespearian roots. After all, The Northman is a retelling of the story that inspired William Shakespeare's epic Hamlet. In an exclusive deleted scene shared with Collider, Ethan Hawke's King Aurvandill War-Raven speaks to his people about the prospers he has returned from war with, rhapsodizing about the battles that he and his men have faced in the recent weeks.
MOVIES
Collider

6 Things To Expect From 'The Orville: New Horizons'

The Orville marks the first live-action television series created by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, best known for his work on American Dad and Family Guy, conceived the show due to wanting “to do something like this show ever since I was a kid.” The show is inspired by and based on The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, and its first two seasons aired on FOX.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

Something very characteristic of the late 90s and early 2000s in pop culture was the proliferation of sci-fi TV series, with interesting plots running the gamut from space travel to other planets or alien contacts, to artificial intelligence and genetic modifications. And as these TV series arrived, they quickly dropped...
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Most Important Episodes of 'Barry' To Rewatch Before Season 3

Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
TV SERIES

