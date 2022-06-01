ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Google Class Action Lawsuit

By www.facebook.com/thelaurenoneil
101wkqx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25,...

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 1

Related
wjol.com

Illinois Residents To Receive Part Of Google Settlement

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) A number of Illinois residents are set to receive part of a 100-million-dollar class-action lawsuit involving Google. The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app. The suit claims the company didn’t receive consent from millions of users before using the technology. As a result, Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th, 2022, may be eligible for payment.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Governor signs legislation to expand use of cameras to fight crime on Illinois expressways

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed legislation that will allow for the expanded use of cameras to aid law enforcement in investigating crime on expressways and highways in Illinois. “There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways,” Pritzker said. “The tragic incidences of gun violence on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Two DCFS workers suspended; more cannabis licenses release; ‘Big Jim’ items for sale

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother. The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local 4 WHBF

MICRO Act could bring chip manufacturing to Illinois

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, recently sponsored the MICRO Act, which stands for the Manufacturing Illinois Chips for Real Opportunity Act. MICRO sets up new tax incentives for manufacturers of eligible semiconductors and microchips, which have been in very short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are working at all levels of government to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

New Illinois law designed to protect drivers on downstate highways

The expansion of Illinois’ Expressway Camera Act was signed into law Friday by Governor J.B. Pritzker. State highways in a total of 22 counties will now be a part of the program, including those in Madison and Saint Clair counties. State Representative LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis was...
wlip.com

More Record Gas Prices to End The Week in Illinois and Wisconsin

(Chicago, IL) Another week, another set of massive gas price increases on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $5.26, a 30-increase from this time last week, and 55-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 41-cent increase from last week to $5.46. In Wisconsin, the average price now stands at 4.60 a gallon, up 26-cents from last week, and 11-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a week over week bump of 37-cents, and now stands at $4.87.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos
FOX 2

Medical marijuana cards offered at Union Station expo

ST. LOUIS – Union Station will hold a Consumer Cannabis Exposition Friday and Saturday. There will be an opportunity for people to receive Missouri and Illinois marijuana medical patient card certification, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, glass blowing artisans, and consumer cannabis products on display by Midwest 50 cannabis companies. Click here to get a free […]
UNION, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
wmay.com

More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Illinois

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The worm was first seen in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Subsidizing Illinois nuclear plants will pay off for for some ratepayers this summer

While some parts of the state are bracing for higher electricity costs, other parts of Illinois are likely getting a break. In September, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, clean-energy legislation that included $694 million in ratepayer-funded subsidies to keep three of Illinois’ nuclear power plants up and running.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Several counties considered ‘high-risk’ as COVID-19 cases rise

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Illinois Department of Public Health now considers several parts of central Illinois ‘high-risk’ zones. Experts say despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations remain on the lower side, and that is thanks to an abundance of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Clark and Cumberland County during May. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy