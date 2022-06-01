Later SEC transfer notification date getting lukewarm response

As the SEC discusses a broader window for in-conference transfers to make decisions some coaches have joked about pulling their spring games from television, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. AP

DESTIN, Fla. – SEC football players would be able to transfer within the conference after spring practice if proposed legislation being discussed at the conference business meetings passes.

Currently, fall sport athletes intent on moving from one SEC school to another must notify the conference by Feb. 1 to achieve immediate eligibility.

The legislation is sponsored by the University of Alabama with the intent of bringing the SEC in line with the NCAA notification date of May 1.

The SEC is already in line with NCAA notification dates for other sports seasons.

“We talked about that because of NCAA rules and wanting to make sure we’re on a level playing field,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said.

The proposal’s passage is not a slam dunk.

“You’re opening up a really long time that your players can leave,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I would think that (date) is going to stay where it is in my opinion. That doesn’t mean that’s everyone else’s opinion.”

Kiffin said some coaches have joked about not putting their spring scrimmages on TV for fear it would showcase their best players to opposing coaches who might be in the market for transfers.

Byrne doesn’t believe a change of date would result in a higher number of transfers.

Others disagree and believe it would lead to a floodgate of players leaving for schools who are closely aligned geographically and emotionally.

“There are a lot of relationships within the SEC and when you talk about players going SEC school to SEC school it can get tough,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

Before the Feb. 1 notification date was established by the SEC, there were many discussions whether to allow intra-conference transfers.

“The Feb. 1 (notification) date to transfer within the SEC has worked well for us this year,” Beamer said.

Byrne believes greater flexibility for athletes is important.

“Coaches can move, AD’s move, I moved. There should be that same flexibility. I get that in concept,” he said. “Having things in place to learn how to fight through adversity and challenges is a good thing and part of the maturation for any young person.”