Winona Area Public School Board members recently voted to expel six students, four for a calendar year and two through the end of the first quarter of next school year. The district did not provide information about the reasons for the expulsions, citing data privacy laws. When asked whether the expulsions were tied to the fight at Winona Middle School at the end of April in which eight girls from the ages of 13 to 17 were allegedly in a physical altercation, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview, “That is information tied to data privacy, and I can’t give you the incidents that these expulsions are referring to.”

2 DAYS AGO