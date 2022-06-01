ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

Georgia man arrested following high speed chase that crossed the state line into Alabama

By Jolyn Hannah
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ge0wg_0fx78UWI00

GEORGIA (WRBL ) – A Georgia man has been arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned three counties in two states. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual as 24-year-old Lenny Brown, of Cartersville.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began in Haralson County, Ga., Tuesday at around 7:20 a.m., when a Haralson County Deputy clocked a car being driven by Brown on 1-20 at a speed of 140 MPH.

Four arrested for fighting off-duty officers at a Dothan club: DPD

The HCSO deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle, a green Honda Accord, did not comply and instead led the deputy on a chase into Cleburne County, Ala.

While in Cleburne County, the driver left I-20 and went through several backroads before getting on I-20 EB, making his way back into Georgia. Georgia State Patrol was called in to assist with the apprehension of the fleeing vehicle.

GSP entered the chase around the Haralson/Carroll County line and performed a Precision Mobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, on the Honda Accord in an effort to stop the vehicle.

The PIT maneuver was able to successfully bring the vehicle to a stop, but Brown got out the car and ran away.

A search perimeter was set up and multiple agencies joined to assist in the search.

Later, Brown was located and taken into custody in Carroll County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDzJC_0fx78UWI00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Haralson County, GA
City
Dothan, AL
State
Georgia State
Haralson County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Cartersville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cartersville, GA
City
County Line, AL
WRBL News 3

Fatal car crash in Phenix City

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Deputy Coroner James Blake confirmed one is dead following a three vehicle crash in Phenix City. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 80 near Auburn Road. Blake confirms one male driver is deceased and others involved were taken to the hospital. The identity of this victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#State Line#Wrbl#Dpd The Hcso#Honda#Gsp#Nexstar Media Inc
WAAY-TV

Man killed in Jackson County ATV crash

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County. 42-year-old Jason Hall, of Huntland Tennessee, was killed when the ATV he was driving went off the road and struck a tree around 2 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened on Alabama 65 near mile marker 24, approximately 10 miles...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teenager is dead after a Sunday afternoon gas station shooting. Columbus police responded to the scene at Shell in the 5700 block of Buena Vista Road just before 3:30 p.m. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced 17-year-old Rutravious Loftin dead about 30 minutes later.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrganews.com

Pedestrian fatality on Turner McCall Boulevard

Turner McCall Boulevard and East 12th Street have been reopened. The roads were closed early this morning due to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. We will have more information regarding the accident later today at wrganews.com. Previously posted:. Rome Police are at the scene of...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police conducting death investigation

Cartersville Police are investigating a woman’s death. According to a Cartersville Police report, officers were told that a woman was seen moving around inside a 2016 Ford Fusion at around 8 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Postelle Street. She was still there when he left at around...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Fulton County Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way car crash in Fulton County early Sunday morning. Atlanta Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Fulton Street just before 3 a.m., shutting down southbound lanes for several hours. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputies searching for man who burglarized Spalding County convenience store twice

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for an alleged burglar they say returned to the scene of his crime to rob a Spalding County convenience store a second time. Spalding County deputies say an unidentified man burglarized a convenience store in the 3000 block of Macon Road on Wednesday. They say he came back the very next day and did the same thing.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy