CINCINNATI — Summerfair, one of the nation's longest-running art fairs, is back for its 55th year. This is a juried art show that features 350 hand-selected artists and vendors from Cincinnati and across the country. If you're worried about finding something you'll like, there is truly art for everybody. You'll be able to find and purchase everything from ceramics to sculptures, to paintings and photography. The money generated goes back to supporting "individual artists and small arts organizations through scholarships, awards and exhibitions."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO