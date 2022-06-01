ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Octavia Spencer, 52, says she is 'gutted' as she announces her nephew has died... before asking for 'prayers' for her sister

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Hollywood actress Octavia Spencer is mourning the death of her beloved nephew.

The 52-year-old Self Made star shared the heartbreaking news on what she dubbed 'the second-worst day of my life.'

The screen icon uploaded a snapshot of a pink floral arrangement in a jar on her Instagram account alongside a caption that read: 'Grief. You wouldn't know it by this picture that today was the second-worst day of my life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuNes_0fx78P6f00
Sad day: Hollywood actress Octavia Spencer is mourning the death of her beloved nephew. The 52-year-old Self Made star shared the heartbreaking news on what she dubbed 'the second-worst day of my life.' Seen in 2020

'My family lost the first of the next generation of us, and we're gutted. Grief is the most terrifying of emotions because I can't laugh my way out of it.

'I have to feel. Right now, I'm feeling for my sister who lost her only son. Her only child. If you're praying people, pray for her and my brother in law.'

The Hidden Figures star opted to turn the comments section off in respect to her family as they contend with the devastating loss.

The star has six siblings which includes her sisters Rosa and Areka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hs3yn_0fx78P6f00
Sharing the bad news: The screen icon uploaded a snapshot of a pink flower arrangement in a jar on her Instagram alongside a caption that read: 'Grief. You wouldn't know it by this picture that today was the second-worst day of my life'

They were born in Montgomery, Alabama to mom Dellsena Spencer (1945–1988), who worked as a maid.

Her father died when she was 13.

Octavia - who was born Octavia Lenora Spencer - did not share which sister lost her son, and she did not add the name of her nephew or any additional details about his death.

The tragic news comes just days after the Oscar winner celebrated her 52nd birthday last Wednesday.

Her bitter sweet post, which showed a picture of three balloons caught in her neighbor's tree, acknowledged the happy birthday comments she received and also touched on the tragedies of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OofrL_0fx78P6f00
Pain for the entire family: The star has six siblings which includes her sisters Rosa and Areka. Seen in 2012

The Shape Of Water star showed her support and highlighted the importance of needing gun control legislation in the US.

She wrote: 'Thank you all for the outpouring of well wishes and love on my 50th (IMBD age [winky face]) birthday. It's bittersweet.

'This picture was taken on my actual birthday. Some friends stopped by to surprise me with balloons and the wind took them to a neighbor's tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02B97N_0fx78P6f00
A recent birthday: The tragic news comes just days after the Oscar winner celebrated her 52nd birthday last Wednesday

'The good Lord knew we needed the laugh considering the terrifying week.

'The tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde are emblematic of a greater problem in this nation: apathy. We've become desensitized to the evil genie that is gun violence. Clearly, the genie is out of the bottle but it can be stopped. How?

'Well, we have to take its power!! A genie with no magic is just a puff of smoke. Change the damn gun laws. My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost family members this week.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHJHy_0fx78P6f00
One of her big films: Spencer seen with her costars in the 2016 hit film Hidden Figures

