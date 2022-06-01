ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of alcohol-poisoned MU freshman sues two more fraternity members

By Matthew Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The family of an MU freshman left disabled after alcohol poisoning at a University of Missouri fraternity event is suing two more fraternity members after reaching settlements with 23 defendants.

David Bianchi, the lawyer for Daniel Santulli's family, filed a new petition in the lawsuit last week that names two more Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members -- Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler -- for their role in Santulli's poisoning. Bianchi has said Santulli is unable to communicate or walk after the incident in October.

The new lawsuit alleges Gandhi and Wetzler were among the fraternity members who failed to help Santulli after he became incapacitated from drinking a bottle of vodka. Fraternity members drove him to the hospital instead of calling 911, according to the Santulli family. Santulli's blood-alcohol content was more than five times the legal limit to drive.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the fraternity house in protest in October when the news of Santulli's poisoning became public. The national fraternity and MU withdrew recognition of the fraternity chapter shortly thereafter.

Bianchi and lawyers for the original 23 defendants reached settlements last month . At that time, Bianchi said Santulli had accumulated more than $1.6 million in medical bills.

The university disciplined 13 students in connection with the case last month. MU also said a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A hearing in the case is set for Monday afternoon.

