Matthew Kinstler is going to prison for eight years for reckless homicide, in the fatal beating of a 79-year-old man in a Menards parking lot. The 52-year-old La Crosse man pled “no contest” in March to causing the death of Russell Paulson during an argument over a parking space in May of 2020. Kinstler reportedly believed that Paulson hit his car or came close to hitting it, but evidence did not support that claim.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO