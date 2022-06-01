ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Direction Torn Apart: Liam Payne Smacks Down Zayn Malik, Exposes Secret Reason Behind Feud

By Jaclyn Roth
Liam Payne admitted that he didn't always get along with his One Direction bandmates — specifically, Zayn Malik .

“I had an experience with one of your early bandmates – he was fired up,” Logan Paul said on his "Impaulsive" podcast, before he named Malik.

The YouTube star spoke about Jake Paul 's Twitter interaction with Malik , which occurred in 2020. Jake tweeted at Malik, as he claimed that the singer was "disrespectful" towards him. Then, Malik's now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid inserted herself into the conversation, writing that Jake was "ugly and irrelevant."

ZAYN MALIK RESURFACES AFTER SPLIT FROM GIGI HADID, FIGHT WITH YOLANDA HADID AS FAMILY PLEADS FOR HIM TO COME HOME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeLlM_0fx77rAA00

“Then she tweeted something about ‘get yourself a respectful man’ or something – that one didn’t age very well,” Payne said, referring to when Malik was involved in an altercation with Hadid's mother , Yolanda .

At the time, Malik "adamantly denied striking Yolanda," and he pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVspN_0fx77rAA00
mega

“Before we go too deep into this, there are many many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side," Payne admitted. “If I had had to go through what he went through his growth and whatever else … my parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

“There are many many reasons why I dislike Zayn," he stated. “You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k,’ but at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there.”

Payne called himself “so misunderstood,” so he “can’t sit here and d**k on [Zayn] because of whatever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upW1c_0fx77rAA00
mega

"Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions . I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that," Payne declared. "What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

Payne, Malik, Louis Tomlinson , Harry Styles and Niall Horan were part of the former band, which broke up in 2015.

