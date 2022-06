WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were wounded after shots were fired from inside an SUV in Southeast D.C. Sunday night, police said. According to D.C. police, around 10 p.m. two suspects drove into the parking lot in the 3300 block of 10th Place in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Apartments in a white SUV and opened fire into a crowd of people.

