Ex-National Guardsman From MD Admits Having 12K Child Porn Files Some Of Infant Sadomasochism

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
Daniel Morozewicz Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A former police officer from Maryland and US Army National Guardsman confessed to having more than 12,000 child pornography files, some of sadomasochism and involving infants, authorities said.

Daniel Morozewicz, 38, of Frederick, had been accused of distributing, possessing, and receiving the images on BitTorrent, a file sharing network from September 2020, to January 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Morozewicz was employed as both a National Guardsman and Rockville police officer at the time of the crimes. He used multiple electronic devices to house the images, repeatedly distributing the child porn to undercover law enforcement officers.

Morozewicz received a tip on March 4, 2021 that law enforcement wanted to conduct an interview with him, and subsequently factory reset or got rid of some of his electronic devices in an admitted effort to impede the investigation.

Despite his attempt to prevent his prosecution, the search warrant obtained the seizure of several other devices that revealed a possession of over 12,300 depictions of child pornography, including sexual abuse of infants and toddlers. More than 90 images involved sadomasochistic conduct with the victims, authorities said.

Morozewicz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up to lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography. A sentencing is scheduled at 11 a.m., September 8.

