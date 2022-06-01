OT Andrew Whitworth Could Retire With Rams Instead of Bengals

The Rams and the city of LA had a major impact on Andrew Whitworth

Though he jokingly teased a potential comeback, Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth has likely played his last season in the NFL after announcing his retirement this spring.

However, despite spending the vast majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him the No. 55 selection in the 2006 NFL Draft of out LSU, Whitworth has also hinted that he may want to retire as a member of the Rams organization.

“Honestly, it’s one of those things my wife and I talked about the whole time we’re here because going to the Super Bowl in 2018, alright we’ve only really been here for two seasons,” Whitworth said. “Would we retire Rams if we win the Super Bowl, right? Then, I think as our time here expanded and really what we’ve become to this community and the ways we’ve been able to invest, I think it’s so special to us.”

“That investment in this community and now pulling it off and winning a Super Bowl, I think that we would probably be leaning to retiring as Rams just because of what it’s become to our family and really what it’s become to us to be a part of something bigger than just us,” Whitworth continued.

He was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his efforts in the Los Angeles community prior to the Super Bowl.

He would help jumpstart the career of quarterback Andy Dalton, making the playoffs five consecutive seasons under the direction of coach Marvin Lewis.

Whitworth signed a three-year contract in 2017 to join Los Angeles and didn't miss a beat. He became a staple under coach Sean McVay's offensive design and a leader of the Rams' locker room.

Whitworth was voted team captain in each season, serving as a mentor and leader not only to young offensive linemen but young players throughout the Rams' roster. He would start 71 out of 81 regular season games with the Rams, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod at the age of 36. He would also become the oldest lineman to suit up for a Super Bowl at age 40.

It was Whitworth's off-the-field efforts that made him one of the game's top ambassadors. He would provide time and resources to several schools, organizations, non-profits and small businesses both in his new town of L.A. and his home state of Louisiana.

Whitworth overall started 235 games for his career, spending 11 seasons with the Bengals and five with the Rams. He earned two First-Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods overall.

