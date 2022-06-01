Uvalde Help: Cowboys Involved in $400K Donation for Texas Shooting Victims

“Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022,” Charlotte Jones says.

FRISCO - The NFL Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys have teamed up to aid those families directly impacted by the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

To lend support, the Cowboys and the NFL Foundation will donate a combined $400,000, with $200,000 going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the other $200,000 to Uvalde Strong Fund. The $400,000 will directly support the families of the victims, survivors, and the Uvalde community as they seek to recover from this senseless tragedy.

“Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022,” Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones said. “There are simply no words to describe the pain and sorrow that we feel for the Uvalde community. We hold them tight in our thoughts and continued prayers.”

The Robb School Memorial Fund is in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation and supported by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, among other local organizations and officials. The fund has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde in Uvalde, TX for the families of Robb Elementary School and 100 percent of all donations are charitable and will go to the victims and survivors of the incident. Anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims can visit https://onestarfoundation.org/donate.

Uvalde Strong Fund, which is being coordinated through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, is a relief fund established to support Uvalde residents – individuals, families, and community organizations healing from the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The NFL Foundation and Cowboys support will be directed to community recovery in the areas of mental health and trauma. Those wishing to donate to the Uvalde Strong Fund can do so by visiting HERE .