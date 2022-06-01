Tornadoes hire former Mosley coach Jon Hudson

Just three weeks after the final game of his Mosley tenure, Jon Hudson has found a new home in Bay County .

The former Dolphins and Rutherford High School coach has been hired to be the new head baseball coach at Bay High School, Bay athletic director Michael Grady announced on Wednesday.

Hudson succeeds Andrew Starr, who stepped down last month after seven seasons at the helm. Hudson comes to Bay after a stellar seven-season run at Mosley, leading the Dolphins to a 144-41 record at Mosley and four trips to the state semifinals in Fort Myers as well as a state championship in 2021.

Despite that success, Hudson was dismissed by Mosley after the 2022 season when the Dolphins went 16-12 and advanced to the 5A region semifinals.

Hudson said Wednesday he was not at all ready to be done with coaching, and that despite other schools showing interest in his services, the Bay High School job made the most sense for him.

"I felt like I still wanted to coach and I love the relationships I've developed with players and I wanted to continue coaching," he said. "When the Bay job came open really for me it was the first option. I've been here long enough to understand the tradition that Bay High School has in baseball. There are a lot of baseball alumni around this town that are aching to see this baseball program succeed and get back to the top again. That was early on something that I was excited about to be able to come here."

This will be the third Bay County stop for Hudson, who previously coached 16 seasons at Rutherford and went 302-145. He now takes over a Tornadoes program that has struggled in recent years, going 17-59 since the start of the 2019 season.

Hiring a coach with the credentials of Hudson would seem to be a pretty important step towards turning a struggling program around.

"We're certainly happy to have somebody with this resume and coach Hudson's past accolades being like they are," Grady said. "We're happy to have somebody that's local and invested in the Panama City community and someone we think will be here for an extended period of time.

"This all just came together with perfect timing. We had an opening spot at a time where coach was available and it just had to be fortuitous for both sides. We're happy it was able to work out like this."

It's a different challenge for Hudson than when he was hired by Mosley, as he was taking over a healthy and successful program and tasked with getting the Dolphins over the final hump and winning state.

The Tornadoes appear quite a long way from competing for a trip to Fort Myers, with Hudson first needing to get the program back above .500 for the first time since 2018.

What all is required to get back Bay High baseball back to relevancy is yet to be determined by Hudson, who said the first order of business is doing a top-to-bottom assessment of the state of the program.

"I think No. 1, I just need to meet the kids and see where they're at, just really assess where the whole program is and see where the kids' hearts are at," he said. "I have to start to develop relationships with the players we have here. I do believe that an attitude adjustment in baseball can really change a team. We're gonna do the best we can with these guys from day one to try to get the most out of them and really get to know the players and the parents and just find out where we're at as a program and what we need to do to go forward."

Whether it's a quick turnaround or more of a long-term build, Grady said he believes that Bay has hired the right man to get the Tornadoes moving back in the right direction.

"We're hoping that a coaching hire like this, with his networking and ties to the community, that it will galvanize the program and we can get things turned around quickly," he said. "But we're invested in a slow progression if that's what it takes. We just want to see tangible improvement in on-field production and in student-athletes having the opportunity to go to college and be successful. We're certainly happy to have coach Hudson on board and we think the Tornadoes have a bright future."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Tornadoes hire former Mosley coach Jon Hudson