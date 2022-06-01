ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Tornadoes hire former Mosley coach Jon Hudson

By Dustin Kent, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss3Za_0fx76bFZ00

Just three weeks after the final game of his Mosley tenure, Jon Hudson has found a new home in Bay County .

The former Dolphins and Rutherford High School coach has been hired to be the new head baseball coach at Bay High School, Bay athletic director Michael Grady announced on Wednesday.

Hudson succeeds Andrew Starr, who stepped down last month after seven seasons at the helm. Hudson comes to Bay after a stellar seven-season run at Mosley, leading the Dolphins to a 144-41 record at Mosley and four trips to the state semifinals in Fort Myers as well as a state championship in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZnGy_0fx76bFZ00

Previously: Mosley moving on from Hudson as baseball coach

Bay County Player of the Year: Kaylee Goodpaster struck fear in opposing coaches

Despite that success, Hudson was dismissed by Mosley after the 2022 season when the Dolphins went 16-12 and advanced to the 5A region semifinals.

Hudson said Wednesday he was not at all ready to be done with coaching, and that despite other schools showing interest in his services, the Bay High School job made the most sense for him.

"I felt like I still wanted to coach and I love the relationships I've developed with players and I wanted to continue coaching," he said. "When the Bay job came open really for me it was the first option. I've been here long enough to understand the tradition that Bay High School has in baseball. There are a lot of baseball alumni around this town that are aching to see this baseball program succeed and get back to the top again. That was early on something that I was excited about to be able to come here."

This will be the third Bay County stop for Hudson, who previously coached 16 seasons at Rutherford and went 302-145. He now takes over a Tornadoes program that has struggled in recent years, going 17-59 since the start of the 2019 season.

Hiring a coach with the credentials of Hudson would seem to be a pretty important step towards turning a struggling program around.

"We're certainly happy to have somebody with this resume and coach Hudson's past accolades being like they are," Grady said. "We're happy to have somebody that's local and invested in the Panama City community and someone we think will be here for an extended period of time.

"This all just came together with perfect timing. We had an opening spot at a time where coach was available and it just had to be fortuitous for both sides. We're happy it was able to work out like this."

It's a different challenge for Hudson than when he was hired by Mosley, as he was taking over a healthy and successful program and tasked with getting the Dolphins over the final hump and winning state.

The Tornadoes appear quite a long way from competing for a trip to Fort Myers, with Hudson first needing to get the program back above .500 for the first time since 2018.

What all is required to get back Bay High baseball back to relevancy is yet to be determined by Hudson, who said the first order of business is doing a top-to-bottom assessment of the state of the program.

"I think No. 1, I just need to meet the kids and see where they're at, just really assess where the whole program is and see where the kids' hearts are at," he said. "I have to start to develop relationships with the players we have here. I do believe that an attitude adjustment in baseball can really change a team. We're gonna do the best we can with these guys from day one to try to get the most out of them and really get to know the players and the parents and just find out where we're at as a program and what we need to do to go forward."

Whether it's a quick turnaround or more of a long-term build, Grady said he believes that Bay has hired the right man to get the Tornadoes moving back in the right direction.

"We're hoping that a coaching hire like this, with his networking and ties to the community, that it will galvanize the program and we can get things turned around quickly," he said. "But we're invested in a slow progression if that's what it takes. We just want to see tangible improvement in on-field production and in student-athletes having the opportunity to go to college and be successful. We're certainly happy to have coach Hudson on board and we think the Tornadoes have a bright future."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Tornadoes hire former Mosley coach Jon Hudson

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Coaching#The Tornadoes#Dolphins#Rutherford High School#Bay High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy