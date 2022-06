A 49-year-old woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her former roommate while they were in the process of moving out of their apartment in Leesburg. Meghan Simpson Borsher, whose address is listed as 115 E. Citrus Blvd. in Eustis, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident, which happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Washington Street. Borsher is being held on $10,000 bond in the Lake County Jail.

