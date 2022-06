Guiding Harbor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Belleville that seeks to provide childcare and child placement services for abused and neglected children. Services include the foster care program, which helps children from birth through age 18 find a temporary or permanent nurturing setting for growing up. The supervised independent living (SIL) program and young adult voluntary foster care program are designed to help young adults develop independent living skills and enhance educational/vocational choices while offering employment opportunities. It also offers Girlstown Residential, which offers therapeutic residential care for girls ranging from age 12 to 17.

