The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division announced it has recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who went overboard on Smith Lake on Monday. The body of Frankie D. Cruce of Cullman was recovered, according to a release from ALEA Friday night. Cruce drowned at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats on Smith Lake.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO