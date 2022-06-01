Habersham Chamber and Latin American Chamber of Commerce to host social media workshop

Clark Monroe “Ricky” Gunn, age 65 of Lula, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 03, 2022. Born in Demorest, Georgia on July 30, 1956, he was a son of the late Homer Gunn & the late Kathryn Maughon Gunn Duncan. Ricky retired after many years of being a self-employed carpenter. He was a very loving person and always willing to help others. Ricky enjoyed vegetable & flower gardening, tending to his animals, and was an accomplished artist. He was a loving husband, devoted brother, father, grandfather, and friend. Ricky will be missed beyond measure.

