Habersham County, GA

Habersham Chamber and Latin American Chamber of Commerce to host social media workshop

By Now Habersham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habersham Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Latin American Chamber of Commerce is hosting a social media marketing strategy workshop for businesses on June...

Kubota to build new $140M plant in Hall County

Japanese equipment manufacturer Kubota plans to invest $140 million into building a new plant in Hall County. The new facility will be dedicated to expanding production capacity for Kubota loaders, the company says. The expansion is expected to create more than 500 new manufacturing jobs. The nearly 650,000 square-foot facility...
HALL COUNTY, GA
North Georgia churches to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Chattahoochee United Methodist Church in Robertstown is one of 70 churches in the state that have announced their disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church primarily over the denomination’s stance on LGBTQ inclusivity. Members attending the 2022 North Georgia Annual Conference ratified the disaffiliation agreements with the churches. A posting...
RELIGION
Donation provides free cat spay/neuters for community

Habersham County Animal Care and Control helped financially strapped pet owners with spaying and neutering services thanks to a generous donation. The donation from shelter volunteer Rosa Allen allowed HCACC to provide 25 free vouchers for the procedures. The vouchers were given to Habersham County and Baldwin residents who could not afford to alter their cats.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Clark Monroe “Ricky” Gunn

Clark Monroe “Ricky” Gunn, age 65 of Lula, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 03, 2022. Born in Demorest, Georgia on July 30, 1956, he was a son of the late Homer Gunn & the late Kathryn Maughon Gunn Duncan. Ricky retired after many years of being a self-employed carpenter. He was a very loving person and always willing to help others. Ricky enjoyed vegetable & flower gardening, tending to his animals, and was an accomplished artist. He was a loving husband, devoted brother, father, grandfather, and friend. Ricky will be missed beyond measure.
LULA, GA
Obituaries

VIRGINIA COFFEE ROBINSON, age 79, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, September 14, 2014 at her residence. Mrs. Robinson was born on June 19,...
CORNELIA, GA
Michael Ray Martin

Michael Ray Martin, age 62, of Eastanollee, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Born on August 2, 1959, in Toccoa, he was a son of the late Rev. William Richard “Bill” Martin and Lillian Standridge Martin. Mr. Martin was retired from Fieldale Farms and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Franklin County. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldog and NASCAR fan and enjoyed camping in his spare time. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Franklin Co.
EASTANOLLEE, GA
Hall County Sheriff’s Office now handling overnight calls in Oakwood

The tight labor market has forced a change in law enforcement routines in south Hall County. Effective immediately, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will respond to all overnight calls in the city of Oakwood between midnight and 6 a.m. This includes routine calls for service as well as calls for criminal investigation.
OAKWOOD, GA
Two alleged drug traffickers arrested in Rabun County

A recent narcotics investigation led to the arrests of two suspected drug traffickers in Rabun County. Jose Arzola and Amber Castillo Santana, both of Clayton, were taken into custody on May 31. Deputies arrested them after executing a search warrant. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies seized approximately 420 grams of suspect cocaine during that search.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Crash near Hollywood sends 3 to hospital

A wreck Friday afternoon on U.S. 441/GA 15 near Hollywood sent three people to the hospital. The crash at the intersection of John Wood Road also resulted in charges being filed against one of the drivers. Troopers were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on June 3. They...
CLARKESVILLE, GA

