Possible explosive device found in Fort Washington, Maryland

By 7News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police responded to a report of a suspicious...

WUSA

Man found fatally shot in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast that happened Sunday morning. According to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting left 31-year-old Martinez Johnson of Northeast dead. At around 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue for reports of...
WJLA

2 men killed in separate attacks in the District Sunday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were killed in the District in separate cases on Sunday, one in Northeast, and one in Southeast. At about 1:28 a.m., Sunday, DC Police officers responded to a report of a man down in the 2100 block of 13th Street, SE. They found a man with apparent puncture wounds.
CBS Baltimore

One Killed In Anne Arundel County Boating Accident

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening. Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water. One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash. Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water. The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
popville.com

Shootings near Eastern Market Metro, Nats Park and Navy Yard

From MPD sent at 12:41am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. “First District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Potomac SE. 1 adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries and treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information please call (202) 727-9099 or text tip 50411.”
WDVM 25

Maryland man shoots at police with rifle

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Late Friday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) got a call to the 16900 block of Longfellow Ct. in Hagerstown. The caller dialed 911 and then hung up the phone; just before hanging up, the 911 call center heard “a female was heard stating a male was threatening her, and then […]
fox5dc.com

3 shot in Southeast DC; gunman fired shots from SUV, police say

WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot Sunday in Southeast, D.C. by a gunman who pulled up in a vehicle, fired shots and drove off. Officers say the shootings happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of 10th Place in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Apartments. Police...
fox5dc.com

12-year-old girl missing from Temple Hills, police say

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing from Prince George's County. Keirstan Gilbert was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Brinkley Road in the Temple Hills area. Police describe her as 5-feet-4-inches tall, medium build, with a black Afro. Anyone...
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:07 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the same incident. This is the third 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall in as many weeks.
wfmd.com

Suspect Arrested In Gaithersburg For Shots Fired Incident In Frederick

The US Marshals assisted in the apprehension of Bennie Hampton Jr. Frederick, Md (NS) – An investigation from a shots fired incident in Frederick has led to an arrest in Gaithersburg. Frederick Police say Bennie Hampton Jr. was arrested by United States Marshals and Montgomery County Police on June...
fox5dc.com

Maryland taxi driver arrested for impersonating police officer

MONGTOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County taxi driver is facing charges for impersonating a police officer, and now authorities are searching for possible victims. Montgomery County Police said Matthew Kinsey, 47, of Clarksburg was arrested by police on May 25 after an investigation into an incident earlier in the month.
WTOP

Man who died in Potomac River water rescue identified

The Oxon Hill man who died after he jumped off a boat anchored in the Potomac River in Fort Washington, Maryland, on Monday evening has been identified. Jimmy Orlando Espinoza-Oviedo, 37, started having difficulty swimming after he jumped in and yelled for help, Maryland Natural Resources Police said Thursday. Another...
fox5dc.com

Tree trimmer killed after being electrocuted in Virginia, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. - An investigation is underway after a man was killed while trimming tree branches in Fairfax County, according to authorities. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said crews responded to the scene in the 4600 block of Luxberry Drive in Fairfax around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Once there, crews found...

