Jackson County, OR

Jackson County prepares for aggressive fight against 2022 wildfires

By Roman Battaglia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest agencies in Jackson County are gearing up for this year’s fire season, which officially begins Wednesday. Agencies will be adding more staff and equipment this year and, hopefully, adding fire observation cameras on top of Mount Ashland and King Mountain. The region’s Oregon Department of Forestry team...

Klamath County faces another year of drought

Your browser does not support the audio element. In March, Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of drought emergency for Klamath County. Residents have faced wells that have gone dry and had limited access to water. Kelley Minty Morris is the chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners. She joins us with details on how another drought year has affected the region.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Southern Oregon RV Park Reopens to Travelers

Southern Oregon RV Park has gone beyond providing emergency shelter to re-establishing its main purpose of welcoming motorhome campers and RV owners. As per a report, the Central Point park was the first park to sign an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelter following the Labor Day 2020 fires. The survivors of The Almeda and the South Obenchain fire sheltered at the park, located near The Expo, for a year and a half.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/3 – Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire Victims, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire VIctims. The Rogue Valley was already in a housing crunch when the Almeda Fire hit....
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Oregon's latest COVID hospitalization wave expected to peak in mid-June

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting hammered by another COVID-19 wave, but the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University continues to point to a respite after mid-June. The report projects that the state will top out at 313 active hospitalizations on June 14, with hospitalizations declining after...
OREGON STATE
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Penngrove Man Falls To His Death During Hike In Oregon

A Sonoma County resident from Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office. Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said. Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The Sheriff's Office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues due to its beautiful draw but deceptive dangers.
PENNGROVE, CA
Klamath Tribes sue federal government over endangered fish

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Klamath Basin is facing another year of drought. The Klamath Tribes remain concerned about the survival of the C’waam and Koptu, also known as the Lost River and shortnose suckers. These fish are classified as endangered. The tribes are suing the federal government because they say agencies are not doing enough to legally protect the fish. Clayton Dumont is the chairman for the Klamath Tribes. He joins us with details.
OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Hundreds of students, dozens of volunteers, and a thousand dollars a minute

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 2, 2022, the Klamath Promise Graduation Sensation Parade and Party in the Park returned to live and in-person in downtown Klamath Falls. Over 500 graduating high school seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade down Main Street, then joined together in Veterans Park for the largest graduation celebration on the West Coast.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Water Monitor for June 1, 2022

Hyatt Lake continues to fall (down to 14% from 16% on 5/23), while Howard Prairie is holding steady and Emigrant Lake continues to fill (up to 33% from 29% on 5/23). When asked about those trends, Talent Irrigation District Manager Wanda Derry explained, “Both Howard and Hyatt are being drawn down and the water is being put into Emigrant Lake, so that it is available for irrigation here in the valley, when the Board of Directors decide that we are going to start making water deliveries. Once we start, we will only have enough water to run for approximately 30 to 35 days this summer.”
ASHLAND, OR
Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here. Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.
OREGON STATE
Human-caused fire in Myrtle Creek extinguished

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A 400-square-foot fire was put out near a bridge in Myrtle Creek early this morning, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA reports that at about 12:30 a.m. crews from the DFPA, Myrtle Creek Fire Department and Tri-City Fire District responded to a fire that was burning just north of a bridge in Myrtle Creek. The DFPA says that firefighters were able to contain the fire before it caused major damage, and it was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/2 – Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Search Warrant, Talent Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Scene in Victim’s Car and Crashes After Elude With CHP

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant 06/01/22. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. ARRESTED: 1-...
TALENT, OR

